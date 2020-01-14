B2C Online Ordering Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Market Overview



B2C online ordering refers to a trade exchange carried out between a business and an end consumer. The term includes shopping through online channels and has gained popularity in recent years. Developing a strong online presence is the best way for online businesses to attract customers. Increase in the use of social media and digital communication has increased the focus towards online shopping. Marketing for online businesses is critical to constantly driving new users to the business.



The B2C online ordering market uses internet and mobile or desktop apps to allow users to shop online. This can be done either by going directly to a company's website and placing an order or by using a mobile phone application. B2C online ordering is convenient, reduces shopping time, and provides a higher number of choices, which are the primary factors contributing to market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on offering attractive discounts, ease of use, and other promotions to attract more customers. The growth in the market is a result of increased use and dependency on mobile phones.



High competition and lack of customer loyalty might limit market growth. Advancements in technology & infrastructure and consumer lifestyle changes will boost the market growth in the forecast period.



Segmentation



The B2C online ordering market can be segmented by type and e-commerce fields. Based on type, the market segments include on-premise, web-based, and managed. On-premise has the most market contribution due to the ease of distribution it affords.



The e-commerce fields include hypermarket & supermarket, food & drink specialists, convenience stores, and restaurants. Hypermarket & supermarket has the most market demand, mostly due to the large quantity of product requirement in these places.



Regional Analysis



Geographically, the B2C online ordering market can be segmented into North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America is the highest market contributor, followed by Europe. Prevalence of market leaders, the use of advanced technology, and more adoption of e-commerce services in these regions results in the higher market demand. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market and has witnessed a rise in B2C online ordering market demand in recent years. Latin America and Africa are also predicted to play a major role in market demand.



Industry News



Adoption of advanced technologies is the best way to get ahead of the competition. Market players have adopted strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to get a strong foothold in the market.



