B3website Launches the World's Most Affordable High Quality Unlimited Web Hosting Packages

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- b3website hosting, a Web hosting solutions that provide unlimited hosting from £5.99 a month, is currently seeing a huge increase in new clients for 2014 with blog and website owners becoming disillusioned with other hosting companies. With more hosting companies becoming unaffordable and supplying a service that is letting clients down due to an increase in downtime, website and blog owners are now searching for a hosting provider that offers results and not promises.



In a troubled economic climate where small businesses are struggling on a daily basis, media reports have highlighted thousands of small business owners are missing out on sales and online exposure due to being unable to afford hosting packages. b3website.com has made it easier for small business owners to gain exposure and increase online sales by offering cheap web hosting. The unlimited hosting options varies to suit all levels of budgets, giving all businesses from one man band to a large organization an affordable hosting package.



The hosting company that was started to provide clients with an honest hosting service that was suitable from blogs to business without misleading information have continued to maintain their high standards of service, making them one of the most reliable and trustworthy hosting services.



Unlimited hosting allows clients to stop worrying about the level of traffic they receive to their website and how much the extra traffic will cost. A spokesman for b3website said: “Small business owners were reluctant to market their website in case they gained more traffic than their hosting package allows. This left business owner's with a catch 22 position, market their website to generate more sales and pay for extra hosting or limit their marketing and hope they would receive bigger individual sales.”



Through unlimited hosting packages, small business owners no longer have to worry about how much a surge in traffic will cost them and the downtime that could be involved. Thanks to b3website and their affordable unlimited hosting packages, small business owners, can increase sales and gain exposure at low prices.



To learn more about b3website and why more businesses are turning to the preferred hosting company, please visit https://b3website.com/hosting



About b3website

b3website offer a reliable and affordable web hosting solution for small business owners who need a hosting service that can deal with their hosting needs.