b3website.com Pleased to Offer the New .UK Domains for UK Website Owners

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Following the .UK domain name launch, b3website.com the hosting and domain names expert are offering website owners the chance to grab the new domain name to change the website address to a much friendlier domain name.



Stephen Fry English comedian, actor, writer, presenter, and activist became the first person to purchase the .UK Domain name and change his site from .com to .UK.



He said: Fret no more, people of Britain. The day of .uk is upon us. And team stephenfry.com — as with all things — is proud to be ahead of the curve, or at least cresting it,"



"It’s only three harmless key-presses, you may think. A year or so back I wrote that it seemed to me annoying, and lax of the British internet authority (if such a body ever existed, which it didn’t and doesn’t) when domain names were being handed that they were so inattentive and their eyes so off the ball.



"How come Germany could have .de, France .fr, South Africa .za, Italy .it etc etc etc? And we poor British had to have the extra exhaustion of typing .co.uk. Three whole keystrokes. It doesn’t stack up to much when compared to other howling injustices in the world. The length of time poor students and tourists have to queue to get an Abercrombie and Fitch polo shirt for example, but nonetheless it has been a nuisance these twenty years or so."



The new domain name will make it much easier for website owners to attract visitors from the UK and will make it easier for UK Internet users to find a UK site for pleasure or for business.



A spokesman for b3website.com said: “The new release of .UK is an exciting time for website owners. It is the biggest change in the UK domain name since its inception in 1985.”



b3website.com who provide low cost domain names and web hosting have predicted the new .UK domains will become a huge success and expects the domains to fly off the shelves. A spokesman for the domain and web hosting experts have warned anyone who would like to buy a .UK domain need to get on board fast and avoid disappointment.



As more people turn to using smart phones, iPads and other devices, the new UK domain name will make it much easier, making the purchase of the new domain name for the UK a very important move for business owners.



Website owners who wish to sign up for the new .UK domains can do so by visiting https://b3website.com/domains/domain-registration/uk



About b3website.com

b3website.com offers low cost hosting and low cost domain names, providing website owners with an affordable service for their websites.