BA Stores Announces New Line of Modern Interior Wall Decor from Artisan House

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- The décor of any house represent the people who live in it. It reflects the likes, dislikes and the personality of its owners. For some people the decoration of the house is a way to express themselves. Their living spaces serve the purpose of being their own personal art gallery, which the adorn with colors, pieces and items that they like. Wall décor has come a long way and now a day’s wall décor does not just mean some framed pictures of family or scenery. At the present wall décor consists of much more dynamic pieces of art, thought provoking sculptures that are more of a statement than just a simple accent or a backdrop. Renowned internet furniture store BA Stores has recently announced new line of modern interior wall decor from Artisan House, the designers and creators of high quality and unique metal sculptures. The introduction of this new line of products is for people who are looking to add a modern twist to their home décor. Each stylish and artistic sculpture is a statement on its own and would look great in among a minimalistic and trendy house. The wall sculptures are a great way to add dimension and texture to a wall in any room of a house.



About BA Stores

BA Stores are being recognized as the growing internet furniture stores. Their web store contains thousands of different home décor and furniture items that will fit many different needs, budgets and styles of the buyers. The company takes immense pride in the fact that they house largest selections of products on the web from various different manufactures and they stand behind the quality of every piece of furniture on their site. BA Stores offers free shipping in the United States on almost all of their products. Alaska & Hawaii excluded. They invite people to visit their website http://www.ba-stores.com and take a look because they have something for everyone. Furthermore, the store is constantly updated more products and BA Stores are proud to announce the addition of a new line of modern interior wall decor from Artisan House.



About Artisan House

For over 40 years, Artisan House has been creating unique, quality metal wall decor including copper, bronze, brass, steel, aluminum and chrome. Each piece is hand finished with intriguing surface treatments. The company creates pieces that combine the charm of original sculptures usually available in art galleries with unparalleled designs with affordability ensuring that more people can display their Artisan House sculptures with pride.



