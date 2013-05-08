Baba Ramdev Gets His Own TV Channel

Swansea, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Yamgo TV recently launched a new TV channel for the spiritual leader, Baba Ramdev. The new TV channel focuses on the exercise, relaxation and spiritual techniques taught by Baba Ramdev in a bid to encourage viewers to watch and repeat exercises at home.



Baba Ramdev is one of the most recognized and influential people in India and has made significant contributions to not only the practice of yoga but also to politics and agriculture. Baba Ramdev was born in Mahendragarh district in the Haryana state, India. For some time he gave free Yoga classes to the village people of Mahendragarh before leaving to study ancient scriptures in Haridwar. Baba Ramdev also spent time living in the caves in of the Himalayas to practice meditation and intense self-discipline. It is now estimated that Baba Ramdev has a considerable following, 65,000 of which have followed him in political demonstrations.



The new Baba Ramdev TV channel offers viewers a series of follow along programming designed to bring better health and wellbeing to the viewer. The Baba Ramdev channel shows various exercises and Yoga moves, teaching viewers Yoga and alternative therapies for curing common ailments such as bad backs and headaches in the comfort of their own home.



The founder and CEO of Yamgo Ian Mullins said, “We couldn’t be more pleased to offer the first official Baba Ramdev TV channel on Yamgo. Baba Ramdev is an inspiration and a great teacher who has already shown thousands of people how meditation and Yoga can improve well-being. This new TV channel delivers to a worldwide audience so millions of people can now benefit from the relaxation and healing techniques taught by Baba Ramdev.”



The Baba Ramdev channel was established in partnership with India TV, one of India’s biggest media conglomerates which regularly publishes the latest news on Baba Ramdev. India TV is one of the most widely watched news channels in India due to its coverage of breaking headlines, politics, sport and entertainment.



The Baba Ramdev TV channel will be available for viewers to watch on the Yamgo TV website. Viewers who would like to access premium TV channels should opt to login with Facebook in order to watch them for free. Smartphone users should try the Yamgo TV app which can be downloaded from Google Play, iPhone App Store or Ovi Store for Nokia.



