Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Akron, OH based Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. On October 27, 2022, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. revised full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA, expecting $70 million to $80 million. The Company explained that the reduction was due to "delay of revenue recognition on certain projects" caused by "global supply chain pressures and shortages caused by geopolitical issues and the war in Ukraine."



Those who purchased shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.