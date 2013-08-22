Babe Roof Offers Solar Panel Installation

Dix Hills, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Babe Roof specializes in residential and commercial roofing projects and provides solar panel installation. From permits to rebates, company personnel guide clients through the installation process.



The Tax Credits & Utility Rebate recoups up to 50 percent of the final costs associated with solar panel installation. The benefits of solar panels include a reduction in customers’ energy bills and the ability to make money selling energy back to LIPA. Options available to customers include Grid Connect solar systems, battery back-up solar systems and solar water heaters.



In addition to solar panels, Babe Roof assists customers with all types of residential roofing. Company personnel are adept at dealing with slate, terra cotta, asphalt singles and cedar shake. Roofing processes are explained to clients to reduce potential stress or nervousness. Personnel work to minimize disruptions for residents, and jobsites are left clean after service. Gutter systems, custom copper work and skylight installations are also available.



Babe Roof handles commercial flat roofing, which includes repair work and full roof removal. Personnel have the skills and experience to deal with torch down flat roofing, cold adhesive flat roofing and rubberoid flat roofing. Leak repair, seamless gutter installation and roof painting are also available. Babe Roof - contractor Suffolk County - has the personnel to get the job done right and is licensed and insured.



For further information on Babe Roof and solar panel installation, please visit www.baberoof.com . Roofing services are performed with the highest level of skill and professionalism. Call (631) 243-0333 to receive a free evaluation and to learn more about solar panels.



Contact Information:

Babe Roof

Contractor Suffolk County

Address: 982 Baldwin Path

Dix Hills, NY 11746

Phone: (631) 243-0333

Email: baberoofcorp@yahoo.com

Website: www.baberoof.com