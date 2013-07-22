"Baby and Child-Specific Products in Costa Rica" Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- One of the more notable stories in baby and child-specific products in Costa Rica during 2012 was the development of stronger levels of product segmentation, especially segmentation which is related to the offer of innovative products for all of the needs of babies and young children, from head to toe liquid soaps to bedtime baths and other specific products which respond to ongoing health consciousness and rising interest in indulgence and comfort among Costa Rica's high-income consumers.
Euromonitor International's Baby and Child-specific Products in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beauty and Personal Care in Costa Rica
- Herbal/Traditional Products in Costa Rica
- Sun Care in Costa Rica
- Hair Care in Costa Rica
- Sanitary Protection in Costa Rica
- Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Costa Rica
- Dishwashing in Costa Rica
- Calming and Sleeping in Costa Rica
- Grupo Moreno SA in Beauty and Personal Care (Costa Rica)
- Colour Cosmetics in Costa Rica