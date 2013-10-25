Baby and Child-Specific Products in Dominican Republic - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Baby and Child-Specific Products in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- All products in the baby and child-specific category continued to grow steadily in 2012, growing 8% in current value terms. The baby and child-specific care category has benefited from a wider distribution of the products, which are sold not only through larger retailers, but are also available in smaller retailers such as convenience stores and independent small grocers (called colmados in the Dominican Republic). This wide distribution has allowed Dominican consumers to become familiarised...
Euromonitor International's Baby and Child-specific Products in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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