Baby and Child-Specific Products in Dominican Republic - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Baby and Child-Specific Products in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- The consumer market for baby products grew steadily in 2011. Within all categories of personal care, baby and child-specific products saw greater stability. The category benefited from an increase in purchasing power as well as a more widespread presence in hypermarkets, supermarkets and pharmacies. Furthermore, the rise of women in the workplace enabled them to better afford to buy products for their children, while the practicality of these products also provides convenience, particularly for...
Euromonitor International's Baby and Child-specific Products in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Baby Care in Dominican Republic
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in the Czech Republic
- Household Products Market in the Czech Republic - Product Launch Almanac 2011
- Baby Toiletries Market in the Czech Republic to 2014 (Baby Personal Care)
- Household Products in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Baby Food in Dominican Republic
- Drinking Milk Products in Dominican Republic
- Chocolate Confectionery in Dominican Republic
- Herbal/Traditional Products in Dominican Republic
- Baby Food in the Czech Republic