Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Even if parents pay for baby and child-specific products, children are the ones who mainly have the final purchase decision. Because of this, the trend of companies trying to market their products directly to their consumers remained in 2012, as most companies tried to attract children?s attention by relating their products with popular children?s action figures, movies and timeless characters like Barbie, Superman and the Ice Age animals.
Competitive Landscape
Johnson & Johnson del Ecuador SA leads sales in 2012. The firm has been able to maintain its leadership through its continuous marketing efforts in order to constantly create new marketing campaigns. Also, the firm is highly innovative, and it has been able to achieve a strong positioning in consumers? minds, as the firm?s products are considered to provide high quality at affordable prices. There are companies that sell at much lower prices, but for babies, consumers prefer to spend money on products that they consider to have better features.
Industry Prospects
During the forecast period it is likely that consumption trends will remain similar, as children are still expected to be attracted by products that have attractive, colourful packaging and that relate to known and popular characters amongst children. Also, this will mean that companies will have to constantly change their products? image for their child-specific products, so that they do not become dull or boring and avoid the risk of losing sales.
