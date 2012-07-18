Baby and Child-Specific Products in Indonesia - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Baby and Child-Specific Products in Indonesia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Despite the declining birth rate in 2011, the number of births in Indonesia that had reached over 17 births per 1,000 population during the year is nevertheless considered high in relation to the population size and, therefore, the market of baby and child-specific products is still considered attractive. New players were seen entering the scene during 2011, aiming to take advantage of the robust sales growth of baby and child-specific products. One of the local players, Ikapharmindo Putramas,...
Euromonitor International's Baby and Child-specific Products in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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