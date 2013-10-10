"Baby and Child-Specific Products in South Africa" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Baby and Child-Specific Products in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- South African consumers continued to seek more value and convenience when purchasing baby and child- specific products in 2012. Manufacturers responded by running price promotions and offering larger and more economical pack sizes. Product quality, price and size formed the basis of the decision-making process for cash constrained consumers.
Euromonitor International's Baby and Child-specific Products in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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