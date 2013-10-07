Baby and Child-Specific Products in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- 2012 saw the arrival of many mid- and high-income expatriate families to the United Arab Emirates. This was partly due to the ongoing economic recovery in the country, which resulted in the return of many expatriates who had left during the economic turmoil in the middle of the review period. In addition, the Arab Spring unrest across the Arab region caused many relatively affluent families to relocate themselves to the United Arab Emirates as a result of its security and stability. Significant...
Euromonitor International's Baby and Child-specific Products in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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