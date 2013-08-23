Fast Market Research recommends "Baby and Child-Specific Products in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- In 2012, baby and child-specific products posted current value growth of 4% to reach sales of around GBP418 million, while volume growth overall reached 2%. In value terms, the fastest growing products were baby and child-specific sun care (+6%), toiletries (5%), hair care (5%) and wipes (5%), with all other categories posting growth of around 1% or remaining flat. In volume terms, the strongest performer was wipes (+3%), with all other categories recording growth of around 1% or lower.
Euromonitor International's Baby and Child-specific Products in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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