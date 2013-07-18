Baby and Toddler Jewelry Now on Sale at Baby Bling Street

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby and toddler fashion clothing and gifts, has put several of their most popular pieces of baby jewelry and toddler jewelry on sale through the official Baby Bling Street website.



The Babs Tilly Sterling Silver and Pink CZ Flower earrings are marked down 33% and can be purchased for $29.99 on the website. These earrings are enhanced with a dangling white freshwater pearl that makes them all the more delightful. These baby earrings are age appropriate for little girls 12 months and older. There are many more children’s earrings on sale from 20% to 40% off.



Also on sale right now is the Babs Tilly Pearl and Sterling Silver Bracelet. This bracelet features 16 white oblong freshwater pearls and a .925 sterling silver heart in the center. The bracelet usually retails for $25 and is now discounted 20% for a limited time. Nothing says “I love you” so sweetly than this precious baby bracelet. A perfect Christening gift as well.



Also on sale is the Babs Tilly pink enamel heart earrings, bracelet and necklace set. You can purchase them separately or as a set. The pink heart earrings and bracelet are on sale for 25% off and the necklace is 50% off. All are gold vermeil and features a 1” extenders on the necklace and bracelet so she can wear for several years.



Other baby jewelry items that are currently on sale are sterling silver and CZ with pearl earrings, which are a perfect flower girl accessory, the “Key to Your Heart” necklace, as well as all of the Baroni birthstone necklaces.



Baby Bling Street provides shoppers with an easy shopping experience. Visitors can shop by occasion, shop by brand, or simply just browse all the different categories from Baby and Toddler Fashion, Baby Jewelry to Mommy and Baby Gear and more.



Baby Bling Street’s Gift Certificates are a great gift solution when shoppers are unsure of the baby or toddler gift they want to purchase. They come in denominations starting at $25.00 and up.



The jewelry sale at Baby Bling Street is in effect for a limited time only. However, new promotions are featured on the website daily. Baby Bling Street offers $5.95 flat rate shipping and free shipping on orders of $100 or more.



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com for more information.