Baby Bassinet Now Offering the Organic MySeat

North Shore City, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Hushamok, the company to perfect the traditional baby hammock, is now offering the perfect solution to the normal baby seat: the Organic MySeat. This revolutionary alternative to regulatory seating for infants and toddlers is the ideal solution for growing children.



The Organic MySeat from Hushamok is designed by parents of two children, and their mindful thinking has produced a stunning product that puts an end to out-grown baby furniture. The all natural MySeat can be used by children 12 weeks and older and is able to sustain a weight of 50 pounds. This is the very same weight of an average six-year old child.



All natural, though, does not in any way mean it is less safe than what has been previously offered, in terms of typical baby seats. The MySeat uses a secure three-point harness and a tether that can be used to prevent your child from using it as a baby swing. The tether still allows for the natural swaying motion that comforts children and puts them at ease.



The MySeat is highly recommended for babies who have begun to exhibit social behavior, and, as such, prefer to sit up by themselves to further their interactions with others. For this reason, a neck support is included that can be removed, once the baby’s neck muscles are strong enough to hold their head up without assistance.



The MySeat can be used with any of the Hushamok stands, and its 100% organic design means that your child is safe from any toxins or chemicals found in other baby seats. The baby- and environmentally-friendly company also offers baby hammocks, stands, bags, and accessories, and they are happy to add their latest product, the MySeat, to that line-up. Even celebrities enjoy their products. In fact, Gwen Stefani said, “Hushamok is the coolest thing ever.”



About Baby Bassinet

Baby Bassinet is a proud retailer for the entire line of Hushamok products for infants. Their website has everything today’s parents need to outfit their nursery with one hundred percent organic products that are proven to be more effective in providing infants with a restful sleep. The company is run by loving parents of two, who strive to design organic products for newborn babies from their current home in New Zealand, with production headquarters in California. The family-owned-and-operated business now offers free shipping to the US, UK, Canada, EU and Australia. For additional information please visit, thebabybassinet.com.