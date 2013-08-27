Baby Bling Street Announces Arrival of Fall Baby Fashions

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby and toddler fashion clothing announces the arrival of many of their new Fall and Winter 2013 collections. New arrivals include outfits and dresses from Dolls and Divas, Baby Toes, Cachcach, Haute Baby and Roki & Zoi. More adorable items are arriving each day as the website prepares for the fall and winter seasons.



Among the new toddler dresses being featured, is the “Blaine” party dress from Dolls and Divas Couture. This party dress, just perfect for the holidays and other special occasions, features a soft bronze colored lame´-like fabric bodice that drops down to a multi-tiered cheetah print skirt in coordinating colors. This fashionable “Blaine” dress is available now at Baby Bling Street for $78.00



Baby Toes, a new featured brand at Baby Bling Street, has created an adorable two-piece legging set where the pink bodice has a Burberry-inspired plaid purse accented with sparkling appliqués. The black leggings have rhinestone-like stud appliqués on the outside of each leg giving the outfit an extra touch of bling. This new fall season arrival is available for your little fashionista for only $52.



There are several sweet outfits from Haute Baby on the site right now. New to the inventory is the Maddie Jewel baby girl legging set. This two-piece outfit features a vintage inspired pattern on the top featuring puppy dogs on antique chairs and sports a removable mauve and rose colored flower pin accenting the waist. The grey pull-on leggings have two tiers of cream lace at the ankles. The set is available for $64.00 and the coordinating crocheted cap, which finishes the outfit beautifully is priced at $16.00.



Baby Bling Street is also extending their summer clearance sale while the new fashions are arriving. The sale includes items from great companies like Haute Baby, Cachcach, Katie Rose, Knuckleheads, and others. Summer items will be on sale while supplies last.



This website offers $5.95 flat-rate shipping and free shipping on all orders of $100 or more. Customers can view the website here - https://www.babyblingstreet.com/



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information.