Baby Bling Street Now Discounting Big Sister /Little Sister Outfits for Children

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby and toddler fashion clothing and gifts, is now discounting several of their best big sister/little sister outfits as part of their Summer Clearance Sale. Save up to 50% right now on these dresses, newborn gowns, rompers, and two-piece sets.



What can be more adorable than the Dainty Dots and Roses big sister/little sister collection from Cachcach? The toddler dress features three tiers of white lace overlay with little roses outlined in black creating great movement and just the right amount of bounce and flounce. The little sister coordinating bubble romper has the same look and styling – what a great pair! There’s also a matching purse that is 50% off as well as a headband.



Baby Bling Street also has two great big sister and little sister collections from Haute Baby. Dress your little girl in the Ava Grace dress for toddlers featuring a white taffeta bodice accented with a large pink taffeta bow. The pastel pink and green flowers are on an overlay on top of the softest white sateen lining finished into a very fashionable bubble hem.



And for her little sister, the newborn gown features a white, 100% cotton bodice with pink taffeta bow. Just like big sis’ dress, pink and green flowers are over the same type of white sateen lining for comfort. This outfit can be a great gift to give to new mothers as a “take me home” outfit when paired with the coordinating blanket.



The second collection is from Haute Baby’s new Purrfect brand. The “Bubblegum Fun” collection features a 2-piece legging set for toddler girls and a delightfully sweet bubble romper for babies. The two-piece big sister set features a white and pink ruffled top with a great big hot pink flower for that special touch of the right amount of bling. The hem of the top features two layers of hot pink soft tulle. The bubble romper for baby sister, has a 100% cotton bodice and features the same pink and white soft ruffles on the bottom. Snap closures make this easy for those quick changes. Save 50% on the headband when purchased with the dress and/or romper. It’s the perfect hair accessory for these outfits.



These big sister/little sister outfit pairings are made 100% in the USA. The discounts from Baby Bling Street are in effect for a limited time only, however, new deals are promoted on the website daily. Baby Bling Street offers $5.95 flat rate shipping and free shipping on orders $100 or more.



Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information.