Baby Bling Street Now Discounting Fashion Clothes from Haute Baby

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby and toddler fashion clothing and baby gifts, is now offering discounts on fashion clothes from Haute Baby in addition to several other popular baby and toddler clothing manufacturers.



Shoppers can receive discounts as high as 50% when purchasing Haute Baby baby clothing from Baby Bling Street. Outfits that are currently being discounted range from Halloween to Fall and Holiday collections. These include rompers, tutus, newborn gowns and more from the Halloween “Too Cute To Spook” collection for baby girls, the Cozy Rosie, Santa’s Little Helper and the Dots of Fun holiday collections.



Just in time for Halloween, the “Too Cute to Spook” tutu set is 50% off and is available in sizes 6 months to 18 months. A silver sparkling witch on her broomstick is featured on the black cotton tunic top that falls into an orange and black tulle tutu. Completing the outfit are leggings in black and orange stripes.



If shoppers are looking for coordinating outfits for their baby girl and boys, Haute Baby’s Santa’s Helper collection is a sure win. The outfit for baby girls is a two-piece red and white peppermint stripe set with a fuzzy reindeer applique´on the front. Solid red leggings flaring into flouncy red and white striped bell bottoms makes this outfit so festive. And, it’s 40% off. It’s coordinating counterpart, Santa’s Helper footie, is perfect for a baby girl and baby boy and is only $20.00, a 50% off savings.



The Cozy Rosie collection has a retro inspired floral design of red and pink flowers with a leopard print bodice . Trimmed in pink velour ruffles, the Cozy Rozy Romper and 2-piece Tunic and Legging set are wonderful outfits for little girls at great savings. Both are 25% off!



Haute Baby’s clothing is made entirely right here in the USA. Baby Bling Street is proud to feature the “Made in USA” label and support the companies that produce excellent quality clothing and gifts for babies and toddlers.



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information