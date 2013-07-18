Baby Bling Street Now Featuring Babs Tilly Baby Jewelry for Girls

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby and toddler fashion clothing, gifts, and jewelry, is now featuring Babs Tilly Jewelry Collection for baby girls. The Babs Tilly line of jewelry is designed by Baby Bling Street founder, Barbara Bontempo, and features a variety of beautiful baby bracelets, all of which are lovingly made in the USA and can be purchased for under $50.



The Babs Tilly bracelets, and other children’s jewelry, featured on the Baby Bling Street website all feature pure .925 sterling silver, which is the safest material for babies and young children as there is no lead, toxins or chemical compounds in it’s composition to irritate skin or cause sickness. For generations, moms everywhere use sterling silver on teething rings, rattles, and jewelry and feel comfortable and confident in it’s use.



All of the bracelets that are available on the Baby Bling Street website use pure .925 Sterling Silver. For example, The Babs Tilly Pearl and Sterling Silver Heart Bracelet features pink freshwater pearls and a genuine sterling silver heart engraved on all four sides of the center cube accent. The bracelet is designed with a one-inch extender of open heart links so as the child grows, the bracelet can still be worn for several years.



Babs Tilly Jewelry Collection offers a nice collection of faith or religious jewelry featuring pearls and sterling crosses perfect for baby christenings or first communions. All feature freashwater pearls accented with .925 sterling silver accents and cross charms. There’s also a freshwater pearl bracelet featuring a sterling silver Star of David, perfect for baby namings in the Jewish faith. These are certainly wonderful keepsakes to pass down for generations.



For mothers who would prefer to have a little bit more sparkle and “bling” in their baby’s jewelry, BabyBlingStreet.com also sells the Babs Tilly Sterling Silver and CZ “diamond-by-the-inch” bracelet, in gold vermeil. This bracelet has 4 cubic zirconium stones that has the same appearance as a real set of diamond (without the same $1,000 + price tag). The CZ bracelet is being discounted by 50% off for a fabulous price of only $19.99.



One of Baby Bling Street’s best sellers is their “Mommy and Me” bracelet set. This is a wonderful choice for a baby shower gift. This set features matching pink and white freshwater pearls accented with an open sterling silver heart on each bracelet. Mom’s bracelet is adjustable 7- 7 ½” and her daughters baby bracelet fits newborn to 12 months. The bracelets are a heartwarming keepsake for mom and baby for both of their lives.



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA.