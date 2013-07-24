Baby Bling Street Now Featuring "Take Me Home" Outfits at Savings Up to 40% Off

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby and toddler fashion clothing and baby gifts, has currently marked down up to 40%, many of their most popular “Take Me Home” sets for newborn baby girls and boys.



Discounted items include “take me home” sets from children’s designer brands such as Haute Baby, Cachcach, Katie Rose, Finn + Emma, and other popular baby fashion clothing manufacturers.



The Nashville Star “take me home” set from Cachcach is now on sale for $55, a $14.00 savings. A cream-colored lace is over-laid onto a pink or blue underlining. A pink and brown leopard print adds a fashionable accent to the neckline, hem and the stem of the flower in the center of the gown. The set includes the matching hat, and there’s coordinating blanket at 25% off when purchased with the gown and hat.



Also on sale is Haute Baby’s Tangerine Zing “Take Me Home” set marked down 25% for a retail of only $48.00. This set features a beautiful pattern featuring an orange paisley print accented with purple and blue flowers. A floral accent with a sequin center gives the gown a little added “zing” and is also featured on the matching hat. There’s also a coordinating blanket that can be purchased separately.



On Sale for 40% off are two sets from Katie Rose. These adorable 3 pc sets feature a teddy bear appliqué on the kimono top and on the hat.. And, to add even more cuteness, the hat features little ears. Pull on leggings complete the set. These sets are made of 100% cotton and come in baby boy blue and also white, which is just perfect for after Christening. Originally priced at $82.00, they’re on sale for only $49.00 during Baby Bling Street’s Summer Clearance event going on now.



Katie Rose Christening gowns and hat sets for baby girls are also marked down 25%, and sizes start at preemie.



Baby Bling Street is also holding a summer clearance sale on toddler jewelry with some items being discounted as much as 60%. This website is best known for its exclusive line of Babs Tilly Jewelry that includes bracelets, earrings, and necklaces for baby and toddler girls.



Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information.