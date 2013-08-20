Baby Bling Street Now Offering Free Shipping on All Orders over $100

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby and toddler fashion clothing and gifts, is now offering free shipping on all orders over $100, and flat-rate shipping on all other orders for $5.95.



Any customer who spends more than $100 on their order will receive free ground shipping anywhere in the continental US. In addition to the free shipping offer value, Baby Bling Street offers a $5.95 flat rate ground shipping price via the United States Postal Service (USPS) on all orders less than $100. In addition, Baby Bling Street provides expedited shipping with UPS. However, in most cases, the U.S. Postal Service Priority Mail gets the package to its destination within 2-3 days for a tremendous savings. Customers are advised to take advantage of the $5.95 flat rate shipping offer if the purchase is not needed overnight or next day.



Baby Bling Street is an online boutique retailer of fashion clothing and gifts for babies, toddlers, and moms. Fashion brands that are sold here include the most popular industry brand names like Baby Steps, Cachcach, Dolls and Divas Couture, Haute Baby, Finn+Emma and Katie Rose, as well as exclusive jewelry from the Babs Tilly Jewelry Collection for Children that can only be purchased online at Baby Bling Street.



Right now Baby Bling Street is holding a summer clearance sale that includes marked down prices on the most popular spring and summer items, as well as some Halloween and Holiday items as well. Savings go as high as 60% for this current sale and items are included from all of the popular categories and manufacturers. Free shipping is also still included on purchases of sale items over $100.



Readers can view all of the current deals and shop on the website here - https://www.babyblingstreet.com/



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information.