Baby Bling Street Now Selling Discounted Two Piece "Take Me Home" Outfits for Girls

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby and toddler fashion clothing and gifts, is now discounting their two-piece “Take Me Home” sets for baby girls and baby boys. The selection includes two-piece sets of newborn gowns and hats, and other “Take Me Home” items, including coordinating blankets, as well as legging sets and more. “Take Me Home” outfits are currently being discounted as much as 40% on the Baby Bling Street website from popular brands such as CachCach, Haute Baby, Finn & Emma, Katie Rose and more!



The Ditzy Damask kimono style two-piece set is manufactured by Haute Baby and is currently being sold for $38.50 at babyblingstreet.com (that’s a 20% discount!). The kimono top has clear beads, snap closures, and a detachable turquoise flower that can be used with other outfits. The pull-on leggings go perfectly with the top and are made with the same turquoise color patterns. An optional turquoise headband can also be added to the set for an additional $10, which is 50% off when purchased with the set.



Baby Bling Street has just marked down “Take Me Home” outfits for baby boys by Katie Rose. Save 40% on their two-piece 100% cotton Teddy Bear legging set with matching cap in either blue or white. These sets are perfect “After Christening” outfits as well.



For parents and friends who are shopping for a baby shower gift, many adorable baby blankets are marked down. Whether a coordinating blanket to match a “Take Me Home Set” from Haute Baby or CachCach or a trendy baby blanket from brands such as Little Giraffe or Razzle Baby there are savings up to 50%!



In addition to “Take Me Home” outfits, the site also specializes in baby jewelry, special occasion dresses, swimwear, coats, big sister-little sister outfits, and any other type of baby attire that a parent can want for their child. Approx. 90% of the goods that are sold on the site are made right here in the USA.



Buyers qualify for free shipping on all orders that are over $100. Additional deals are promoted on the website daily, with clearance items up to 60% off being featured this month of June.



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information.