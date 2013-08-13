Baby Bling Street Now Selling Haute Baby Blankets, Baby Rompers and Fashion Clothing

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby fashion clothing and accessories, is now featuring a wide assortment of Haute Baby designer rompers, dresses and outfits for baby and toddlers. Also featured are coordinating hair accessories and matching blankets.



In order to provide customers with great baby shower options, all newborn and baby outfits have a coordinating blanket.



This includes the “Hear Me Roar” baby blanket for boys. This blue blankey has a lion design on its front and black & white stripes on the back, and coordinates with the 2-piece top and legging set of the same design. The set and the blanket is 100% cotton and made in the USA. The “Hear Me Roar” blanket is now on sale for 25% off or $30.00.



For baby girls, Haute Baby’s popular collections of “Sweet N Sassy”, “Ava Grace”, “Tangerine Zing” and “Amy’s Garden” all feature 100% cotton baby blankets as well.



These blankets retail between $40 and $48 dollars and you can see them all on the Haute Baby brand page on the Baby Bling Street website.



The Haute Baby Ava Grace newborn gown is now marked down 25% to a price of $48. This newborn gown features pastel pink and green flowers and a pink taffeta bow at its center. The bodice is made from 100% cotton and the gown has a white sateen underlining that is soft and comfortable against the baby’s skin. Paired with the Ava Grace blanket mentioned above, it’s a great baby shower gift any new mom would just love for her baby girl.



Many of the baby fashion items that are sold on Baby Bling Street are on sale right now during their Summer Clearance Sale. Savings go as high as 60% off on children’s fashion brands as well as baby jewelry and other accessories.



Arriving daily are Haute Baby’s new Fall and Winter collections, as well as new collections from other designer children’s brands such as CachCach, Sofi, Baby Toes, ZaZa Couture and more!



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information