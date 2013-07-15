Baby Boomer Media Presents 21 Tips for Finding the Fountain of Youth

Midland Park, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Baby Boomer Media proud to create a comprehensive list of tips to help boomers find the fountain of youth. From simple skin care to eating the right foods, finding the fountain of youth does not have to be an elusive or expensive journey.



Often scammers attempt to target the baby boomer market with an array of lotions and potions to look younger. Unfortunately, most of them do not work and the only one who benefits from them is the seller. Baby Boomer Media has put together a common sense collection of 21 tips for finding the fountain of youth. There are no special products to buy, strange foods to eat or odd exercises to learn. A spokesperson for Baby Boomer Media stated, “We wanted to show boomers how easy it can be to look and feel younger without falling victim to the latest scam treatments.”



As people reach 40, certain telltales signs of age creep up. This is natural but there are ways to ward off serious effects of aging. For example, the right skin care routine and using sunscreen can keep skin looking younger healthier. Baby Boomer Media also shares way to reap the benefits of sunshine without taking a beating from its strong rays.



Developing positive habits is another way to find the fountain of youth. Regular exercise and a healthy diet keeps boomers energetic and youthful. Baby Boomer Media offers an array of suggestions that fit into boomers' daily routines without making them feel stressed. Ways to address stress are also offered to reduce the signs of aging and make boomers feel more relaxed in the face of all types of situations.



What boomers drink can also make a difference. Discover certain beverages that help keep people youthful when consumed in moderation. From green tea to wine, Baby Boomer Media shares the right drinks to sip for optimum well-being.



With 21 simple tips to follow, finding the fountain of youth is easy. Changing a few basic behaviors is the best way to capture the spirit of youth. Forget the nonsensical hype promised by advertisements and infomercials. Baby Boomer Media has found the real fountain of youth and is sharing these secrets with its readers.



