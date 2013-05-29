Baby Boomer Media Presents Advice from the Hearing Health Foundation

Midland Park, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Hearing health is a major concern for Americans since only 16% of doctors regularly test for hearing loss. Most people do not discover they have hearing loss until 7 to 10 years later. May is Better Hearing and Speech Month. Baby Boomer Media interviewed Andrea Boidman, Executive Director of the Hearing Health Foundation in NYC, to find out more about preventing hearing loss and the latest research.



Andrea Boidman offered sage advice for caregivers about detecting hearing loss in older people and children. There are telltale signs that can help caregivers determine someone they love might be facing hearing loss. Getting their hearing tested right away can help to ward off depression, isolation and other health conditions. Baby Boomer Media also discussed how to prevent hearing loss including the level of decibels that can lead to hearing problems. Testing and prevention can help people to avoid partial or complete hearing loss.



Baby Boomer Media asked Andrea about the research being funded by the Hearing Health Foundation. A fascinating research project on the hair cells in mammals' ears could lead to a cure for hearing loss within a decade. In the meantime, there are treatment options for hearing loss and tinnitus that can give people relief. People are encouraged to take the Hearing Health Foundation pledge to have their hearing tested. Baby Boomer Media readers are also given additional links to valuable information about hearing loss and research.



