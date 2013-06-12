Baby Boomer Media Presents an Interview with Brooke Shields

Midland Park, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Almost a week before Brooke Shields turned 48, Stacey Doyle of Baby Boomer Media had the opportunity to conduct an exclusive interview with the star during her Hamptons Magazine cover party. The soiree was held on May 25 at the Southampton Social Club. Recently Brooke Shields purchased a gracious home in Southampton besides her current family home in New York City. She dished about her marriage, children and how to stay sane while doing it all.



Brooke Shields plays Colonel Kat Young on the hit Lifetime television series, “Army Wives.” She is also a successful model who is the famous face of Foster Grant sunglasses. Brooke Shields graced the Memorial Day kickoff cover of Hamptons Magazine and looked casually beautiful at her tony cover party. During the interview with Baby Boomer Media, she discussed how she takes care of business and her family, too.



Brooke Shields told Baby Boomer Media it is important to ask for help. Having a team working together makes a big difference when it comes to how much a person can accomplish. She expressed it is a luxury when you don't have to worry about how everything will get done.



During the interview with Baby Boomer Media, Brooke said everything always looks different from the outside. Clearly she knows perfection is impossible to achieve and women never quite feel like they have done it all. Brooke stated, “Allow yourself to be imperfect but always allow yourself to be the best.”



She also talked to Baby Boomer Media about being an example to her daughters as a professional woman who also takes care of business at home. Brooke Shields clearly enjoys life with her family including simple pleasures such as her daughters saying, “I love you,” or just sharing a good meal cooked by her husband, Chris Henchy.



