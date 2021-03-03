DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- Baby Car Seat Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The increasing number of strict regulations regarding the installation of baby car seats and the growing number of car accidents are the key drivers propelling the growth of the global baby car seat market size. Moreover, the rising importance of car seats to prevent fatal accidents will further surge the growth of the baby car seat market share in terms of revenue. With the increasing cases of road traffic crashes, parents are rapidly opting for safer seating options for their kids. According to the Injury Facts, in 2017, 675 children under the age of 3 died owing to motor vehicle crashes. As per the research held by the US Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), the sufficient use of baby car seats can decrease the risk of deaths in infants by 71% and toddlers by 54%.



The major players in the market are widely emphasizing on educating their target audience associated with the proper use and product installation to fuel the demand for baby car seats during the forecast period. According to the baby car seat market research, various companies, including SAFE KIDS WORLDWIDE, the National Child Passenger Safety Board, and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), frequently spread awareness regarding child safety while traveling. Thereby, the factor will attract many consumers towards the market in the coming years. the baby car seats reduce the risk of injury, hospitalization, or death by around 70% in comparison to the seat belts or no restraints. In addition to this, the launch of anti-bound bars to keep the baby's seat stable in case of collision and energy-absorbing foam layers are some other factors propelling the growth of the market. On the other hand, the limited awareness associated with the remarkable benefits provided by baby car seats and the reducing birth rate, particularly in the developed countries, will hamper the growth of the baby car seat market.



Baby Car Seat Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Dorel Industries Inc.

- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

- UPPAbaby

- RENOLUX

- RECARO Holding GmbH

- Newell Brands

- Mothercare plc

- InfaSecure

- Kiwi Baby

- Artsana S.p.A.



Distribution Channel Segment Drivers



Based on the distribution channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets is projected to dominate the market over the coming years due to the availability of a large range of products in the supermarkets, which in turn, is attracting many consumers towards the market. People now prefer to buy this type of product from these stores as they offer detailed instruction and after-sales services by the specialists. On the other hand, online is predicted to rise at a faster rate due to the increasing popularity of e-commerce and the increasing digitalization. The drastic shift of the consumers towards online shopping will further boost the market growth.



Baby Car Seat Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Product:



- Infant

- Booster

- Combination

- Convertible



Segmentation by Distribution Channel:



- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

- Specialty Stores

- Online



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



