Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- This Global Baby Care Packaging Market Research Report Forecast 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact, industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



The baby care packaging market was valued at USD 208.75 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 313.75 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025.



According to numbers generated by a Harris Poll chartered by the Flexible Packaging Association, 83 % of all brand owners are currently using flexible packaging of some type. This supports the growth of the baby care packaging market which includes pouches, plastics bags, packaging.



- According to ALPPM, transparency of the packaging of baby food products is becoming a popular trend. The baby products when packaged in transparent packaging allows the parents to see through and verify what the product looks like before making the purchase and this enhances the trustworthiness of the product

- Further, thin materials with microwaveable characteristics are expected to drive the packaging demand as it caters to parents' requirement for simplifying the baby meals preparation. Growing demand for these materials is expected to steer the sachets and thin plastic containers for baby food over the forecast period.

- However, environmental concerns about plastic packaging are limiting the market during the forecasted period.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745754/baby-care-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=RW&Mode=28



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Baby Care Packaging Market: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mondi, Sonoco Products Company, Tetra Laval Pvt. Ltd, Amcor Limited and others.



Resent Development:



- May 2019 - Sonoco signed a definitive agreement to acquire Corenso Holdings America, a leading U.S. manufacturer of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) and high-performance cores used in the paper, packaging films, tape, and specialty industries for approximately USD 110 million.



- July 2018 - AVON announced the launch of the baby care products like Lavender Baby Wash and Shampoo and Moisturizing Lotion in India. They don't have any harmful chemicals like alcohol, dye, etc. which is not good for the baby.



- May 2018 - Johnson & Johnson decided to relaunch its baby- care products. The new products had more natural products and avoided chemicals like sulfates, parabens, phthalates, artificial fragrances which is harmful to the children.



Key Market Trends:



Baby Food Industry Offers Potential Growth



- The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) survey of 2,120 consumers, consumers placed a high value on the packaging that is easy to store, easy to reseal, and easy to open. Consumers in the survey also said they are willing to pay more for benefits like ability to reseal, ability to extend product life, easy to store and easy to open.



- Among the flexible packaging, stand-up pouches with sprouts are becoming very popular for the packaging of baby food. These are lightweight and have very high barrier properties that keep the baby products safe and fresh for longer. Additionally, they offer the ease of squeeze the baby food which avoids wastage of food.



- Further, according to the World Bank, the percentage of women in the workforce grew more than 4% in the last decade. As many working mothers return to their jobs shortly after giving birth, prepared baby foods and formulas provide an appealing alternative for working mothers, bridging their desires for healthy, nutritious food with their need for convenience. This creates huge market opportunities for the baby food packaging industry.



- Nowadays, even mothers are feeding their babies food from squeezable pouches that eliminate the need for spoons, bowls and even bibs.



- With the growth of baby food sales in developing nations like India, it can be inferred that the globally the baby food industry will flourish. The increasing population and rising birth rate are aiding the growth of the baby food market which in return will help in flourishing the baby food packaging industry.



- Therefore, the above factors are expected to help in the flourishing of the baby food packaging market.



Find the full report description and table of contents below.



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745754/baby-care-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=RW&Mode=28



Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Baby Care Packaging Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Customization of this Report: This report could be customized to the customer's requirements. Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.



Note: - All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com