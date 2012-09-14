"Baby Care Products Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2007 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Global baby care product market was worth USD 44.7 billion in 2011 and will reach USD 47.7 billion in 2012 and is further expected to reach USD 66.8 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2012 to 2017. In the overall global market, EMEA region is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue till 2017. EMEA is expected to enjoy 34.7% of global baby care market revenue share in 2017 followed by Asia-Pacific.



The baby care product market growth is largely fueled by the growing baby population in developing nations, where the disposable income of parents have also increased considerably at the same time. Moreover, the average age of parents across the globe has also increased in past few years. Higher aged parents are considered to be financially more stable and hence have more money to spend on their baby's care and convenience. In addition, growing number of women entering into mainstream workforce has helped the baby care market to grow, as the average disposable income of the family has grown. Baby care market has also witnessed a growing trend in baby specific products, especially baby cosmetics, which are organic in terms of ingredients used and poses no threat to baby's health.



Baby skin care and toiletries are major segments of baby care market with high market share and positive future outlook. Currently, baby hair care segment has small market penetration, however is expected to grow healthy in near future. Baby sun care segment is relatively small market, as parents refrain from taking their baby into direct sunlight often. Increasing trend of using shower gel as preferred bath product for babies is creating positive future outlook for this segment.



EMEA was the largest regional market with 2011 revenue share of 34.5% followed by Asia-Pacific with further 28.7% revenue share in the same year. EMEA is expected to reach USD 23.5 billion in 2017 in with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecasted period (from 2012 to 2017). Latin America is expected to have fastest growth rate of 8.9% during the forecasted period.



With large number product categories, the baby care product market is largely fragmented and mostly dominated by toiletries manufacturers such Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Kimberly-Clark. P&G led the overall baby care product market with its premier diaper brand "Pampers". Kimberly-Clark is the second largest baby care product manufacturer with baby toiletries brands such as Huggies, Pull-Ups, GoodNites and DryNites. Johnson & Johnson (J&J) with its large range of baby skin & sun care, hair care and bath products is the third largest baby care player.



This report is an effort to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the baby care market and sub-markets in the next few years. The report provides extensive analysis of the baby care industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges for better understanding of the baby care market structure. The report has segregated the baby care industry in terms of product, and geography.



