Baby Changing Stations Company Wants to Find the Worst Men's Room in America for Changing a Diaper

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- As any Dad who has changed a diaper in a public restroom knows quite well, finding a clean and convenient place to do it isn’t always easy.



While some public restrooms feature baby changing stations, many do not. These often unsanitary and unsafe situations can result in Dads having to come up with some creative solutions for changing their baby’s diaper.



BabyStations.com, a company that sells all major brands of baby changing stations, understands how hard it can be sometimes for dedicated Dads to find a decent place for changing a diaper. That is why they have just launched a contest that is dedicated to finding the “Worst Men’s Room in America to Change a Diaper.”



From now through September 30, Dads are welcome to submit their descriptions of the nastiest public facilities that they have encountered for changing a diaper. Submissions should include the location of the men’s room, if it had a proper baby changing station, and if possible, a photo.



The winner of the contest will receive a Koala KB200, a high-quality and durable baby changing station. A blog post that outlines the details of the contest is also available on the company’s website.



The contest hits close to home for the three dads who founded BabyStations.com. Cameron, Jerry and Matt all know what it is like to have trouble finding a decent restroom to change a diaper. That is why, since the day they opened for business, the trio of dedicated dads work hard to stock a wide variety of high quality baby changing stations that can be shipped to all 50 states. They even sell baby changing stations for the women’s room.



The owners of BabyStations.com also believe in outstanding customer service. As a result, customers always receive a tracking number, and anyone who has questions is welcome to phone the company’s toll free number, where a real live and friendly person will answer the phone, or return a message within an hour during business hours.



In addition to information about the various products that it sells, BabyStations.com also features a helpful blog filled with educational and informative posts about topics pertaining to baby changing stations. For example, recent articles have explained how the stations must comply with various laws and standards, as well as be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.



