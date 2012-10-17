Baby Clothing Company Venturi Group Launches New Line of Organic Baby Items

Rome, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Many children across the world, especially babies, are exposed to chemicals in their day-to-day life. In order to avoid exposure to dangerous chemicals, it is up to parents to protect their children as much as possible by using organic baby products.



Venturi Group, an Italian based company that specializes in baby products, has always kept comfort and safety top priorities when it comes to the development of their items. Venturi Group’s most popular range is their Andy & Helen collection, viewable on their website venturigroup.it, which includes a variety of furniture, bibs, bags, and blankets.



Recently, the company announced the launch of Bio-Dream, the latest addition to their range of baby products. Bio-Dream was designed to provide babies and parents with a healthier and chemical-free experience. The Bio-Dream collection includes tough and edgy bedding, pillows, and mattresses created expressly for babies and young children.



The new line was created with buckwheat shells, an old and valuable material that is dust mite repellant, breathable, hypoallergenic, and naturally dust free.



According to an article on the Venturi Group website, “This material [has all of the dust extracted. It is also] cryo-treated with natural and effective treatments to ensure the comfort and health of children without the use of potentially toxic chemicals.”



Venturi Group has always been praised for their production methods, which allows them to satisfy any requests that their customers may have. The company takes orders of any size when it comes to their wide assortment of products. Venturi Group puts an intense amount of effort into their merchandise to guarantee their customers the “Made in Italy” quality—each item passes 10 specific checks before being sent to the shelf.



The company welcomes any questions that customers may have about their products, especially their new Bio-Dream line. The company can be reached via telephone or email at any time.



About Venturi Group

Venturi Group SRL was first set up in 198 by Meri Venturi and her husband, Luciano, as a workshop for the production of linens for babies and toddlers. Venturi Group’s dynamism and quality products are key characteristics of the firm. The company’s development over the past several years has given them the opportunity to grow, and they have become the leader domestically in Italy and also in European markets. For more information, please visit http://www.venturigroup.it/eng/