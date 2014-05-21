Baby Diaper Market Will Reach USD 52.2 Billion Globally by 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- A recently published market report on "Baby Diaper Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2011 - 2017" by Transparency Market Research, shows that the global market for baby diapers is expected to rise by 46.6% from 2011 and reach a market size worth USD 52.2 billion in 2017. The baby diaper market is estimated at USD 35.6 billion in 2011, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2011 to 2017.



EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) holds the largest market share at 33% and is closely followed by Asia Pacific, which accounts for 30% of the global baby diaper market. The North America market due to market saturation and intense competition is growing at a slower rate as compared to other regions. A similar situation is observed in Western regions of Europe.



Browse the Baby Diaper Market Report with Full TOC at

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The global baby diapers market is driven by rising birth rate and increased hygiene awareness across developing economies. Factors such as rising disposable income and changing consumer preferences, along with other demographic patterns too has further accelerated the growth of the baby diapers market in developing markets such as BRICS nations and MEA (Middle East & Africa).



The global baby diapers market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.6% from 2011 to 2017, and reach a market value of USD 52.2 billion in 2017. The rise of USD 16.6 billion from that in 2011 is largely attributed to fast growth exhibited by Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Asia Pacific baby diaper market is growing the fastest among all regions, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2011 to 2017.



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The high growth in these regions has attracted the attention of global players, who are quickly expanding their operations to such high potential avenues. Regions with high baby population such as India, China and countries in MEA are of significant interest for these large global baby diaper players.



The key baby diapers product segments analyzed in this report include cloth diapers, swim pants, disposable diapers and training nappy. The report further provides cross sectional analysis of these baby diaper product segments across various geographic regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For strategic purpose, analysis of India, China and Mexico too is included in the report.



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To provide stakeholders with in-depth analysis, the disposable baby diaper segment, which holds about 66% market share, is further segmented into super absorbent, regular, and ultra absorbent. Super absorbent diapers are the largest segment of disposable diapers. The biodegradable diaper segment is showing promising growth due to higher adoption in relatively saturated and environmental sensitive markets such as North America and Western Europe. Likewise, the cloth diaper market is categorized into segments such as flat, fitted, pre-folds, and all-in-ones. Pre-folds are the largest cloth diaper segment with the fastest growth rate.



Browse the full report with TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/baby-diapers-market.html



Key market players, in order to sustain their growth and retain competitive advantage are investing more on research and development work, which has seen introduction of new products in the market. Bio-degradable baby diapers are one such example of new and innovative products introduced in the market. A similar trend was observed when training nappy and swim pants were introduced in the baby diaper market.



Apart from investing on R&D, many other strategies are being followed by key players to retain their market leadership and further reinforce their market presence. Baby care market dynamics in terms of leading players too is included in the report. Competitive strategies and financial position of key players such as P&G (Procter and Gamble), SCA Hygiene, K-C (Kimberly Clark), Kao Corporation, Hengan and Unicharm, too is analyzed.



The global baby diaper market report covers all the major product segments and provides in-depth analysis, along with historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global baby diapers market on various aspects and geography.