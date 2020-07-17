Baby Diapers to Continue Dominance in the Superabsorbent Polymers (Sap) Market Throughout the Long-Term Forecast.

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Superabsorbent Polymers(SAP) Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model. This report forms a part of the Acrylic Acid Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting.



The major SAP end-use applications include like adult incontinence products, sanitary napkins, baby diapers and other applications like wound dressing, medical waste solidification, seed coating and others miscellaneous applications. Sanitary napkin applications are expected to witness slightly lower growth in comparison to its previous years as the proportion of older females increase in the developed countries though the product has high potential for growth in the Asia-Pacific region due to high population and low penetration levels. All other applications including wound dressing, medical waste solidification, seed coating and others miscellaneous applications together accounted for around 5% of the total SAP demand.



Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different industry verticals. The economic down-turn had a severe impact on the global petrochemicals industry; however, the global SAP market was not significantly impacted by the economic meltdown in 2008-2009 due to shortage witnessed in the glacial acrylic acid supply. Though the demand slightly declined during that period, it again bounced back in 2010. However, the global pandemic has now altered the global industry landscape and has impacted the global Superabsorbent Polymers markets.



The SAP market is entirely dictated by the single largest-use to make baby diapers owing to its cross-linking abilities and excellent performance properties. More than 80% of the world's Superabsorbent Polymers(SAP) production is used in the baby diaper industry.



The acrylic acid industry is moving towards sustainability, with a number of industry collaborations in place for commercialization of bio-based versions. In September 2019, U.S. based Archer Daniels Midland Company and Korea based LG Chem. Ltd. announced their joint collaboration to produce bio-based acrylic acid to develop sustainable superabsorbent polymers for use in hygiene products.



In Prismane Consulting's Superabsorbent Polymers(SAP) strategy report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of SAP across several applications and sub-applications. Plant capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and investments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Acrylic Acid and SAP Market model, SAP global demand is anticipated to grow at an average rate of over 5% per year through in the period 2019 to 2030. Consumption in adult incontinence products and sanitary napkins will grow at around 4.5% to 4.8% per annum; while growth in the baby diapers sector will be highest at 6.0%.



The Superabsorbent Polymers(SAP) Market Study Report 2020 describes the global SAPmarket, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



