Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Baby Drinks Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Baby Drinks Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Baby Drinks Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



"Global Baby Drinks Market is expected to Reach CAGR of 10.14% till 2027. The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 on Baby Drinks Market"



Top players in Global Baby Drinks Market are:

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Heinz and Hain Celestial Group (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Llc. (United States), Danone (France), Beingmate Group Co. Ltd. (China), HiPP Gmbh & Co. (Germany), Campbell Soup Company (United States), Arla Foods (Denmark), Dana Dairy Group Ltd. (France), Holle Baby Food (Switzerland), Freed Foods, Inc. (United States)



Brief Overview on Baby Drinks

Baby drinks provide appropriate quantity vitamins, protein, mineral, and other nutrients. Increasing awareness regarding baby food, growing working women population, and the increasing popularity of ready to drink food products across the globe driving the demand for baby drinks. Further, increasing disposable income in emerging economies driving the baby drinks market. Further, increasing government initiatives for food and safety control expected to drive the demand for baby drinks over the forecasted period.



Recent Development in Global Baby Drinks Market:

2018, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) drafts new labeling and display regulations for food safety and standards. Which include the display of essential information on premises where food is manufactured, processed, served, stored and labeling requirements of pre-packaged foods.



The Global Baby Drinks Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Infant Formula, Infant Milk, Follow-On-Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, Growing-Up Milk, Baby Juice, Concentrated, Ready-to-Drink, Baby Electrolyte), Application (<6 Months, 6 Months to 12 Months, 12 Months to 36 Months, >36 months), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Hard Discounter Stores, Others)



Market Drivers

- Rising Awareness Regarding Nutritive Content in the Infant Formula

- Increasing Spending Capacity in Low and Middle-Income Countries



Market Trend

- Emphasizing On Innovative Products Packaging Owing To Increasing Popularity of Ready to Drink Concept

- Government Initiatives towards Food Quality Certification Scheme



Market Challenges

- Lack of Food Control Infrastructure in Emerging Countries



Market Restraints:

- Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Food Safety & Control



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Demand for Organic Baby Food Products

- Increasing Demand for Baby Drinks from Emerging Markets Such As African, Asian, and Others



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Baby Drinks Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



