Baby Fashion Clothing Retailer Baby Bling Street Launches Redesigned Website

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online baby fashion clothing retailer, recently launched a redesigned website in order to improve the shopping experience for its customers. Baby Bling Street offers an eclectic array of designer clothing and accessories for babies and toddlers.



The website now features an improved display of featured items, which allow customers to easily pinpoint which adorable outfits are on sale or new to the shop. High resolution photographs slowly fade across the screen, allowing customers to get an up-close glimpse of the adorable outfits that are available at amazing prices at Baby Bling Street.



In addition, a drop down navigation tool has been added to the website. This tool improves the shopping experience for every customer at Baby Bling Street, as it makes it easier and more convenient to navigate through the website. Using the drop down menu, customers can easily locate the section they are looking for on the site. For instance, customers looking for holiday outfits for babies and toddlers can easily find this option on the Baby and Toddler Fashion drop down menu while they are browsing through other sections.



As one of the top baby fashion clothing retailers in the country, Baby Bling Street makes it a point to constantly update their site with the latest and greatest baby and toddler fashion outfits and accessories. Recently, Baby Bling Street began selling the fall and winter little sister/big sister fashion clothing items. These pretty and trendy outfits present the perfect opportunity for new sisters to bond instantly. The Haute Baby "Dream Puff" line mixes sweet hues of taupe and cream with sassy hints of hot pink and cocoa brown. The newborn gown features a flowered pattern with a removable bright, sparkling flower. The big sister dress includes a matching removable flower while focusing on the cocoa brown chevron pattern. The outfit is completed with a bright pink tulle skirt, perfect for a little girl who is just meeting her baby sister.



Along with a redesigned website, Baby Bling Street is now offering $5.95 flat rate shipping. In addition, the retailer offers free shipping on any order that costs more than $100.



About Baby Bling

Baby Bling Street is committed to providing new parents with fashionable outfits made of the finest materials, while also offering support and love for anyone with children. Check out the Baby Bling Street Blog for the New Mom Survival Tips Series, which provides practical tips for new moms looking for advice and answers.