Baby Fleece Blankets by Pixie and Jack Recognised with Award for Softness, Quality

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Baby fleece blankets by Pixie and Jack recently received the bizziebaby.com gold award for their quality baby linens, Super Soft Fleece Blankets. “Pixie and Jack is delighted to receive a gold award for our baby fleece blankets,” said Sandra Jones, founder of Pixie and Jack, who has produced baby linens for John Lewis, Harrods and leading independent stores for many years.



Jones said she knows that only the softest fabrics will do for a baby’s soft skin.



To earn the award, an expert panel of testers put the Supersoft Fleece baby blankets through their paces, using for a month, washing and using again and again. They reported back on their progress and Pixie and Jack scored 14.8 out of 15.



One tester wrote about Pixie and Jack’s Super Soft baby blankets and said that the blankets are very soft and good quality material. She added that the Pixie and Jack luxury pram blanket is the perfect size and thickness for her daughter, great for lying on, snuggling with or when out in the pushchair.



According to the website, Pixie and Jack’s luxurious baby blankets are made in the UK from the softest fleece, gently pressed with a bubble design and edged with a satin trim for both irresistible softness and enduring quality. There are five colours available, white, white with polka dot edge, blue, pink and cream.



“We pride ourselves on our attention to detail in everything that we do and make,” said Jones. “We have taken the time to source the best and most suitable materials using a great Italian dyer and trimmings from France. Apart from the cotton blankets which are made for us in Portugal, everything is made by British manufacturers.”



Jones added that the products are tested to ensure they meet industry safety standards.



Pixie and Jack also has swift order processing and delivery as well as a friendly customer service team to answer customer questions.



About Pixie and Jack

Pixie and Jack is a new company that launched a deliciously soft collection of UK-made luxury bedding and hooded towels for babies that are ethically produced and completely safe for babies. For more information, please visit http://www.pixieandjack.co.uk