Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Baby Food Bucks Global Recession and Offers Positive Growth Prospects", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- The global economic downturn and the uneven recovery since 2008 have impacted most FMCG industries' growth negatively, but baby food proved to be reasonably recession proof. This report examines the key socio-demographic, economic and industry factors impacting market performance. It evaluates strategies aiming to capture growth opportunities driven by high birth rates in the Middle East and Africa and strong economic progress in Asia Pacific, particularly in the most attractive market, China.
Euromonitor International's Baby Food Bucks Global Recession and Offers Positive Growth Prospects global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food (rolling update) market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food (rolling update) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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