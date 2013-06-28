Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Baby Food & Child Nutrition Market 2012 market report to its offering

The Baby Food and Child Nutrition Market in India is growing rapidly owing to the increased awareness among parents regarding proper nutritional well being of their child. In the recent years, the country has also witnessed growth in the number of young working mothers who suffers from shortage of time and has to depend on processed child nutrition products. In addition to this, some major corporate activities such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by some of the top multinationals has also taken place in this sector, which indicates prominent signs of prosperity of the baby food and child nutrition market in the coming years.



The report begins with the introduction section which offers a brief description about child nutrition, its various aspects and its role in the proper development of a child. After this, the various factors determining the nutritional requirements of a child are mentioned along with the breakup percentage of energy spent by a child on different activities. It is then followed by the classification of the child nutrition products based on different compositions. It then moves into the market overview section, which provides an overview of the global baby food and child nutrition market with details about its current market scenario and growth. Apart from this, the section also highlights about the major global players of this market along with their respective market shares. The next section provides an insight about the Indian baby food and child nutrition market, highlighting the market size and its growth in the upcoming years. It also provides information about the major players in the Indian market with their respective market shares. In addition to this, survey results about consumer preference for child nutrition products and major brands in different baby foods categories are also provided. The next section elaborates on the value chain analysis of the sector.



A separate section on import and export of baby food and child nutrition products is also provided, highlighting the growth in import and export values over the years. Then, details regarding major importing and exporting nations are also provided.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry that include increase in disposable income, high infant mortality rate, increase in number of new born babies, increasing working women population and Increased reach and availability due to growing retail and pharma outlets. The key challenges include regulatory challenges, rise in ingredient price, high pricing and cultural aspects.



The next section speaks about the Government regulations for baby food and child nutrition products which include the Infant Milk Substitutes (IMS), Feeding bottles and Infant foods Amended Act 2003 and the various regulations by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).



In the next section, different initiatives taken by the Government of India to facilitate growth of this sector is mentioned which include modification in Packaged Commodities Rules 2011, Milk and Milk Product Order (MMPO ) and other initiatives taken in terms of custom duty relaxation in different industries that are related to this sector either directly or indirectly.



The major trends identified in the sector include innovation in product variants, increased expense on healthcare products, collaborations and acquisitions and innovative brand building activities.



The competition section offers a competitive landscape of the players by providing their financials and key financial ratios. It also provides elaborate information regarding the organizations. Key financial parameters constitute the financial performances of the players which are followed by business highlights. Porters Five Forces Analysis has been incorporated for a brief but effective understanding of the market scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies for the baby food and child nutrition market in India.



Companies Mentioned



Public Domestic Companies

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

Wockhardt (Danone) Ltd.



Public Foreign Companies

Abbott India Ltd

Nestle India Ltd.



Private Domestic Companies

British Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Raptakos Brett & Company Ltd.



Private Foreign Companies

Cadbury India Ltd.

Heinz India Pvt. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116509/baby-food-child-nutrition-market-2012.html