New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- In 2013, the importance of high-quality products for parents is expected to continue to drive sales of baby food. In light of food scandals (eg horsemeat), consumers' uncertainty regarding the origin and quality of packaged food has increased in general. Furthermore, parents do not hesitate to pay a premium price for high-quality or organic baby food when it comes to their little ones.
Euromonitor International's Baby Food in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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- Baby Food in the United Kingdom
- Baby Food in Canada
- Baby Food in the United States
- Baby Food in Brazil
- Baby Food in Germany
- Baby Food in France
- Baby Food in Australia