New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Baby Food in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Value sales of baby food is set to see small positive growth of 3% in current terms, to reach Won6 trillion in 2013; despite low birth rates and a preference for breast feeding in South Korea. Milk formula and in particular, standard milk formula leads market growth of baby food in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Namyang Dairy Products leads the baby food market, with a 50% value share in 2013, its market share increased by one percentage point in the year. Namyang Dairy Products is expected to achieve over Won300 billion sales in baby food in 2013, generating most of its sales from milk formula products. In milk formula, its 55% value share of sales is double that of Maeil Dairies - the manufacturer ranked second in the market. The company ranked first across all categories of milk formula thanks to brand loyalty.
Industry Prospects
Value sales of baby food in 2013 constant prices are expected to increase by a CAGR of 1% over the forecast period. With breast feeding campaign and the low expected birth rate, it will result in slow growth in baby food and milk formula. As milk formula will continue to be the most popular type of baby food, overall market growth is expected to be in line with milk formula sales.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Baby Food industry in South Korea with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Baby Food industry in South Korea, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Baby Food in South Korea market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Baby Food in South Korea?
- What are the major brands in South Korea?
- How are latest breastfeeding rates impacting retail performance?
- Are government initiatives to promote breastfeeding constraining market performance?
- What are market opportunities for higher priced functional, organic and ethically sourced baby food?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Baby Food in South Africa (2013) - Market Sizes
- Baby Food in South Africa (2014) - Market Sizes
- Packaged Food in South Africa
- Baby Food in South Africa
- Packaged Food in South Korea
- Baby Food Packaging in South Korea
- Baby Food in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)
- Baby Food in South Korea (2014) - Market Sizes
- Baby Food Packaging in South Africa
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in South Africa to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape