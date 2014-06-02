Fast Market Research recommends "Baby Food in Switzerland (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Baby Food in Switzerland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This comprises packaged dry and liquid products designed specifically for babies/infants. Market value and volume comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Baby Food in Switzerland is given in CHF and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Switzerland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Biscuits/rusks
- Cereals/snacks
- Milk
- Other baby food
- Other drinks
- Wet foods
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Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Switzerland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Groupe Danone S.A., Nestl? S.A., HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Bimbosan Ltd., Hero Group, Others
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