Baby Food Market in UAE Outlook to 2017 - Rapid Urbanization and Western Influences to Steer the Growth: Information Management

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Research Report On UAE Baby Food Industry Outlook To 2017 - Rapid Urbanization And Western Influences To Steer The Growth: Market Research Report



The report titled ‘UAE Baby Food Industry Outlook to 2017 – Rapid Urbanization and Western Influences to Steer the Growth’ provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size, segmentation, trends and developments and future projections of the baby food market in the country. The report also provides detailed explanation of the various macro and industry factors which are driving the growth of baby food industry in UAE.



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The rapid urbanization, high income levels and changing role of women at workplace are the major factors which have driven the baby food industry in UAE. The major contributing factor to the growth of baby food in the country is increased women participation in the workforce, which inclined from 39.0% in 2007 to 43.0% in 2012. As a result of the increasing indulgence in work, the dependency of mothers on the baby Food has been growing. Another important factor fueling the growth of baby food industry in UAE is the under-5 aged population which has been continuously increasing over the years. The growing adoption of baby food in UAE created an income of USD ~ Million in 2007 and the market inclined at a CAGR of 11.5% during the period of 2007-2012. The infant formula or milk formula has dominated the baby food industry over the span of 2007-2012, with a share of ~% in 2012. Despite the UAE government initiatives to support exclusive breast feeding at least for the early six months, the number of women buying formula milk in the country has been on the rise. The proportion of the 1-3 year old population consuming growing-up milk formula in UAE was noted as ~%. On the other hand, the increasing affordability and willingness to purchase high quality products has been providing an impetus to the prepared baby food segment in UAE. The sales of the prepared baby food segment have showcased a CAGR of 14.2% during 2007-2012. The market for pureed baby food products in UAE generated revenues of USD ~ million in 2012, inclining from USD ~ million in 2007. The UAE, similar like other developed countries has been witnessing strong demand for other baby food products. The hectic time schedules compel the parents to opt for healthy nutritious food which can’t be prepared at home. The increase demand for teething biscuits and rusks is supported by an aggressive buying of complimentary food especially designed to be consumed by the babies. The baby biscuit market generated revenue of USD ~ million in the year 2012, which increased from USD ~ million in the year 2007.



The baby food industry in UAE holds great potential, supported by high income levels of population and increasing role of women in the workplace. The demand for nutritional and less time-taking meals for babies is expected to surge in the coming years, which is estimated to provide a strong impetus to the overall baby food market in UAE. The overall baby food market in UAE is projected to advance at a CAGR of 13.2% in revenue terms during 2012-2017, reaching USD ~ million by 2017. The increasing fitness and wellbeing consciousness in the country is anticipated to instigate consumers to demand healthier, nutritious food for themselves and their children.



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Key Topics Covered in the Report:



- UAE baby food market size.

- The market segmentation of the UAE baby food market on the basis of product category comprising of Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby and Other Baby Food.

- Market share of major brands in baby food market of UAE.

- The future outlook and projections of the baby food market of UAE on the basis of revenue generated.

- Future outlook and projections on the basis of product category comprising of Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby and Other Baby Food.



Table of Content



1.UAE Baby Food Industry Introduction and Size, 2007-2012



2.UAE Baby Food Market Segmentation

2.1.By Product Categories, 2007-2012

2.1.1.UAE Milk Formula Market Introduction and Size, 2007-2012

2.1.2.UAE Milk Formula Market Segmentation by Standard Milk Formula, Follow on Milk Formula and Growing Up Milk Formula, 2007-2012

2.1.3.UAE Dried Baby Food Market Introduction and Size, 2007-2012

2.1.4.UAE Prepared Baby Food Market Introduction and Size, 2007-2012

2.1.5.UAE Other Baby Food Market Introduction and Size, 2007-2012



3.Market Share of Major Brands in the Baby Food Market in UAE

3.1.By Milk Formula

3.1.1.By Standard Milk Formula, 2012

3.1.2.By Follow-on Formula, 2012

3.1.3.By Growing-up Formula, 2012



4.Company Profiles



5.UAE Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2013-2017

5.1.By Product Categories, 2013-2017

5.2.Cause and Effect Relationship Analysis of UAE Baby Food Industry



6.Macro Economic and Industry Factors: Historical and Projections, 2007-2017

6.1.Gross Domestic Product of UAE, 2007-2017

6.2.Female Labor Force Participation in UAE, 2007-2017

6.3.Population Aged 0-4 years, 2007 – 2017

6.4.Final Household Consumption Expenditure in UAE, 2007-2017

6.5.Number of Births, 2007-2017



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7.Appendix

7.1.Market Definitions

7.2.Abbreviations

7.3.Research Methodology

Data Collection Methods

Approach

Variables (Dependent and Independent)

Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Final Conclusion

7.4.Disclaimer

Table 1: Major Brands in UAE Growing-up Milk Formula Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 2: Major Brands in UAE Standard Milk Formula Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 3: Major Brands in UAE Follow-on Milk Formula Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 4: Major Brands in UAE Dried Baby Food Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 5: Major Brands in UAE Prepared Food Market with their Prices in USD, 2012

Table 6: Major Brands in UAE Baby Rusks Market with their Prices in USD, 2012

Table 7: Major Brands in UAE Baby Juice Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 8: Major Brands in UAE Baby Tea Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 9: Competitive Landscape of Major Players (Nestle Middle East, Hero Middle East and Africa, Danone Baby Nutrition, Abbott Nutrition, Almarai, Agro Food Industries) in UAE Baby Food Industry

Table 10: UAE Baby Food Market Segmentation Future Projections by Types of Products on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2013-2017

Table 11: UAE Baby Food Market Segmentation Future Projections by Types of Products on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2013-2017

Table 12: Cause and Effect Relationship Analysis between Industry Factors and Expected Prospects in UAE Baby Food Industry

Table 13: Correlation Matrix for UAE Other Baby Food Market

Table 14: Regression Coefficients Output

Figure 1: UAE Baby Food Industry Market Size on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2007-2012

Figure 2: UAE Baby Food Industry Market Segmentation by Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food, Other Baby Food and Dried Baby Food on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2007-2012

Figure 3: UAE Milk Formula Market Size on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2007-2012

Figure 4: UAE Milk Formula Segmentation by Standard Milk Formula, Follow-on Milk Formula and Growing-up Milk Formula Market on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2007-2012

Figure 5: UAE Dried Baby Food Market Size on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2007-2012

Figure 6: UAE Prepared Baby Food Market Size on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2007-2012

Figure 7: UAE Other Baby Food Market Size on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2007-2012

Figure 8: Market Share of Major Brands in UAE Standard Milk Formula Market on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2012

Figure 9: Market Share of Major Brands in UAE Follow-on Milk Formula Market on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2012

Figure 10: Market Share of Major Brands in UAE Growing-up Milk Formula Market on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2012

Figure 11: UAE Baby Food Industry Future Outlook and Projections on the Basis of Revenue in USD Million, 2013-2017

Figure 12: Gross Domestic Product of UAE in USD Million, 2007-2017

Figure 13: UAE Number of Working Women in Million, 2007-2017

Figure 14: UAE Population Aged 0-4 years in Thousands, 2007-2017

Figure 15: UAE Household Final Consumption Expenditure in USD Million, 2007-2017

Figure 16: UAE Number of Births in Thousand, 2007-2017

Figure 17: UAE Birth Rate per 1,000 people in Percentage, 2007-2011



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