Baby Food Market Research in Saudi Arabia Outlook to 2017 - Rising Popularity of Prepared and Other Baby Food to Spur: New Study

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Market Survey On Saudi Arabia Baby Food Industry Outlook To 2017 - Rising Popularity Of Prepared And Other Baby Food To Spur The Market: : Industry Research Report



The report titled ‘Saudi Arabia Baby Food Industry Outlook to 2017 – Rising Popularity of Prepared and Other Baby Food to Spur the Market’ provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size, segmentation, trends and developments and future projections of the baby food market in the country. The report also provides detailed explanation of the various macro and industry factors which are driving the growth of baby food industry in Saudi Arabia.



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The country’s per capita income reached USD 31,800, increasing by 27.2% in 2011. The strong economic growth of the country has fuelled the expenditure growth on baby food products in the country. Even though the prices for baby food have increased in recent years, parents have spent extravagantly on the nutritional requirements of their younger ones, with escalated personal disposable incomes in the country. The country’s baby food market earned revenues of USD million in 2012 as compared to USD million revenues in 2007. The revenues have inclined with a CAGR of 13.7% during 2007-2012. Amongst a wide gamut of baby food available in the country, the largest selling category has been the milk formula, followed by dried baby food. The women participation in workplace has been between 17.0%-18.0% during the last five years which has considerably influenced the sales for milk formula in the country. The revenues of the Saudi Arabia milk formula market has inclined at a rate of 15.7% over the review period of 2007-2012, thereby attaining a figure of USD million in 2012. The dried baby food segment held a share of 35.5% in 2012 and its contribution has declined during 2007-2012. The market for dried baby food is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% for next five years to reach USD million in 2017.



The market for jarred foods has been growing steadily over the years with a rise in the population of 1-3 year old children. The modern day-time constraints have compelled the parents to opt for these kinds of foods which provide convenience solution by saving the cooking time and fulfilling the nutrient requirement of the babies. The market of prepared baby food in Saudi Arabia clocked revenues of USD million in 2012, inclining from USD million in 2007 at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2007-2012. Consequently, the other baby food market comprising of tea, juices, rusks and biscuits for babies market has witnessed a surging growth over the 2007-2012 period, primarily influenced by the western culture.



The increasing reliance on baby foods as a result of busier lifestyles of parents is anticipated to expand the market size in coming years. The share of infant formula is expected to fall from % in 2012 to % in 2015 and finally to % share in 2017, on the account of rising contribution from other segments such as prepared and dried baby foods. The rapid adoption of prepared baby food segment is estimated to generate revenue of USD million in 2017 with a CAGR of 18.1% for the period of 2012-2017. The market for baby food in Saudi Arabia is estimated to elevate at a CAGR of 12.3% and garner revenues worth USD million in 2017 from USD million in 2012.



Key Topics Covered in the Report:



- Saudi Arabia baby food market size by industry revenue

- The market segmentation of the Saudi Arabia baby food market on the basis of product category comprising of Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby and Other Baby Food.

- Major Exporters of baby food products

- Market share of major brands in baby food market of Saudi Arabia.

- The future outlook and projections of the baby food market of Saudi Arabia on the basis of revenue generated.

- Future outlook and projections on the basis of product category comprising of Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby and Other Baby Food.



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Table of Content



1.Saudi Arabia Baby Food Industry Introduction and Market Size, 2007-2012



2.Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Segmentation

2.1.By Product Categories, 2007-2012

2.1.1.Saudi Arabia Milk Formula Market Introduction and Size, 2007-2012

2.1.2.Saudi Arabia Milk Formula Market Segmentation by Standard Milk Formula, Follow on Milk Formula and Growing Up Milk Formula, 2007-2012

2.1.3.Saudi Arabia Dried Baby Food Market Introduction and Size, 2007-2012

2.1.4.Saudi Arabia Prepared Baby Food Market Introduction and Size, 2007-2012

2.1.5.Saudi Arabia Other Baby Food Introduction and Market Size, 2007-2012



3.Import of Baby Food in Saudi Arabia by Volume and Value



4.Market Share of Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Baby Food Industry

4.1.By Milk formula

4.1.1.By Standard-Milk Formula Market, 2012

4.1.2.By Follow-on Milk Formula, 2012

4.1.3.By Growing-up Milk Formula, 2012

4.2.By Dried Baby Food, 2012

4.3.By Prepared Baby Food, 2012

4.4.By Other Baby Food, 2012



5.Company Profiles (Nestle, Hero Baby, Danone Baby Food, Abbott Nutrition and Almarai)



6.Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2013-2017

6.1.By Product Categories, 2013-2017

6.2.Cause and Effect Relationship Analysis of Saudi Arabia Baby Food Industry



7.Macro Economic and Industry Factors: Historical and Projections

7.1.Gross Domestic Product of Saudi Arabia, 2007-2017

7.2.Working Women Population in Saudi Arabia, 2007-2017

7.3.Population Aged 0-4 years, 2007–2017

7.4.Final Household Consumption Expenditure, 2007-2017

7.5.Number of Births, 2007-2017



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8.Appendix

8.1.Market Definitions

8.2.Abbreviations

8.3.Research Methodology

Data Collection Methods

Approach

Variables (Dependent and Independent)

Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Final Conclusion

8.4.Disclaimer

Table 1: Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Growing-up Milk Formula Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 2: Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Standard Milk Formula Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 3: Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Follow-on Milk Formula Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 4: Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Dried Baby Food Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 5: Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Prepared Baby Food Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 6: Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Prepared Baby Biscuits Market with Prices in USD, 2012, 2012

Table 7: Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Prepared Baby Rusks Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 8: Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Baby Juices Food Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 9: Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Prepared Baby Tea Market with Prices in USD, 2012

Table 10: Major Baby Food Exporters to Saudi Arabia by Volume in Tons and Value in USD Million, 2007

Table 11: Major Baby Food Exporters to Saudi Arabia by Volume in Tons and Value in USD Million, 2008

Table 12: Major Baby Food Exporters to Saudi Arabia by Volume in Tons and Value in USD Million, 2009

Table 13: Major Baby Food Exporters to Saudi Arabia by Volume in Tons and Value in USD Million, 2010

Table 14: Major Baby Food Exporters to Saudi Arabia by Volume in Tons and Value in USD Million, 2011

Table 15: Major Baby Food Exporters to Saudi Arabia by Volume in Tons and Value in USD Million, 2012

Table 16: Competitive Landscape of Major Players (Nestle, Hero Baby, Danone Baby Food, Abbott Nutrition and Almarai) in Saudi Arabia Baby Food Industry

Table 17: Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Segmentation Future Projections on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in percentage (%), 2013-2017

Table 18: Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Segmentation Future Projections on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2013-2017

Table 19: Cause and Effect Relationship Analysis between Industry Factors and Expected Prospects in MENA Baby Food Industry

Table 20: Correlation Matrix for Saudi Arabia Standard Milk Formula Market

Table 21: Regression Coefficients Output

Figure 1: Saudi Arabia Baby Food Industry Market Size on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2007-2012

Figure 2: Saudi Arabia Baby Food Industry Market Segmentation by Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food, Dried Baby food and Other Baby Food on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2007-2012

Figure 3: Saudi Arabia Milk Formula Market Size on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2007-2012

Figure 4: Saudi Arabia Milk Formula Segmentation by Standard Milk Formula, Follow-on Milk Formula and Growing-up Milk Formula on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2007-2012

Figure 5: Saudi Arabia Dried Baby Food Market Size on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2007-2012

Figure 6: Saudi Arabia Prepared Baby Food Market Size on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2007-2012

Figure 7: Saudi Arabia Other Baby Food Market Size on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2007-2012

Figure 8: Market Share of Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Standard Milk Formula Market on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage, 2012

Figure 9: Market Share of Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Follow-on Milk Formula Market on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2012

Figure 10: Market Share of Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Growing-up Milk Formula Market on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2012

Figure 11: Market Share of Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Dried Baby Food Market on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2012

Figure 12: Market Share of Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Prepared Baby Food Market on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2012

Figure 13: Market Share of Major Brands in Saudi Arabia Baby Biscuits Market on the Basis of Revenue Contribution in Percentage (%), 2012

Figure 14: Saudi Arabia Baby Food Industry Future Projections on the Basis of Revenues in USD Million, 2013-2017

Figure 15: Saudi Arabia Gross Domestic Product in USD Million, 2007-2017

Figure 16: Saudi Arabia Working Women Population in Million, 2007-2017

Figure 17: Saudi Arabia 0-4 Population in Million, 2007-2017

Figure 18: Household Final Consumption Expenditure in Saudi Arabia in USD Million, 2007-2017

Figure 19: Saudi Arabia Number of Births in Thousands, 2007-2017

Figure 20: Saudi Arabia Birth Rate per 1,000 people in Percentage (%), 2007-2012



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