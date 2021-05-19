Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on 'South Africa Baby Food, 2021', Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in 'South Africa Baby Food', Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Nestlé, Danone, Hero, Hipp.
Summary
"South Africa Baby Food, 2021" is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the South Africa market.
The number of live births has generally been falling over the past decade, but the period 2017-2020 saw small increases, providing a limited boost to the sector at a time of economic difficulty.Retail sales stood at R5.3 billion (US$320 million) in 2020, up 33% on 2014. The sector remained vibrant up to 2016, despite a poor economic climate, but has recently been adversely affected by the increasingly severe economic downturn. However, the sector has expanded marginally in real terms over this period, despite the significant drop in sales in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The sector is expected to have contracted by at least 4% in value and 3% in volume in 2020, due to the pandemic. While sales should begin to grow again in 2021, they are not likely to reach 2019 levels again until 2022.Baby food is distributed through a variety of outlets in South Africa and there are no restrictions on its sale. Supermarkets are the main source of supply, accounting for over half of value sales, while hypermarkets are growing in importance
Scope
- The annual number of live births has been around one million since 2015
- The baby milks category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by value during 2020-2026
- The rising popularity of later-stage milks has reduced the share held by first-stage milks, but these still make up nearly 40% of value
- The vast majority of imports of milks and cereals now originate from Germany, the Netherlands, and France, in terms of value
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Nestlé
Danone
Hero
Hipp
Table of Contents
Introduction
Executive summary
Market environment
Value and volume growth analysis by region
Growth analysis of South Africa compared to other leading countries in Middle East & Africa market
PCC and PCE of South Africa compared to global and Middle East & Africa markets
Background
Births
The consumer
Socio demographic trends
Working women
Breastfeeding trends
Regulations
Overview
South African baby food sector snapshot
Market size analysis
Manufacturer shares
Category analysis
Baby milks
Baby cereals
Baby meals & others
Baby drinks
Production and trade
Production
Imports
Exports
Distribution
Channel share analysis
Baby food retailing
Economic background
GDP growth and inflation
South Africa macroeconomic analysis
Prospects and forecasts
Population g
....Continued
