Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on 'South Africa Baby Food, 2021', Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in 'South Africa Baby Food', Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Nestlé, Danone, Hero, Hipp.



Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3284115-south-africa-baby-food-2021



Summary



"South Africa Baby Food, 2021" is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the South Africa market.



The number of live births has generally been falling over the past decade, but the period 2017-2020 saw small increases, providing a limited boost to the sector at a time of economic difficulty.Retail sales stood at R5.3 billion (US$320 million) in 2020, up 33% on 2014. The sector remained vibrant up to 2016, despite a poor economic climate, but has recently been adversely affected by the increasingly severe economic downturn. However, the sector has expanded marginally in real terms over this period, despite the significant drop in sales in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The sector is expected to have contracted by at least 4% in value and 3% in volume in 2020, due to the pandemic. While sales should begin to grow again in 2021, they are not likely to reach 2019 levels again until 2022.Baby food is distributed through a variety of outlets in South Africa and there are no restrictions on its sale. Supermarkets are the main source of supply, accounting for over half of value sales, while hypermarkets are growing in importance



What else does this report offer?



- Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

- Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

- Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

- Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.

- Future projections considering various trends which are likely to affect the industry.



Scope



- The annual number of live births has been around one million since 2015

- The baby milks category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by value during 2020-2026

- The rising popularity of later-stage milks has reduced the share held by first-stage milks, but these still make up nearly 40% of value

- The vast majority of imports of milks and cereals now originate from Germany, the Netherlands, and France, in terms of value



Reasons to Buy



- Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.

- Analyse current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.

- Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

- Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.



Companies Mentioned in the Report



Nestlé

Danone

Hero

Hipp



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3284115-south-africa-baby-food-2021



Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive summary

Market environment

Value and volume growth analysis by region

Growth analysis of South Africa compared to other leading countries in Middle East & Africa market

PCC and PCE of South Africa compared to global and Middle East & Africa markets

Background

Births

The consumer

Socio demographic trends

Working women

Breastfeeding trends

Regulations

Overview

South African baby food sector snapshot

Market size analysis

Manufacturer shares

Category analysis

Baby milks

Baby cereals

Baby meals & others

Baby drinks

Production and trade

Production

Imports

Exports

Distribution

Channel share analysis

Baby food retailing

Economic background

GDP growth and inflation

South Africa macroeconomic analysis

Prospects and forecasts

Population g



....Continued



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3284115-south-africa-baby-food-2021



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



Purchase Single User License of this report at USD3275@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3284115

Thanks for showing interest in South Africa Baby Food, Industry Research Publication; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like LATAM, North America, MENA, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, United States or China etc



About Author:

HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.