"Baby Food Packaging in China" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Manufacturing market report from Euromonitor International: "Baby Food Packaging in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The safety of baby food has become a major concern for parents after several contamination incidents in local baby food brands in recent years, including the fatal melamine contamination of infant formula in 2008. This has contributed to rapid growth in sales of foreign brands. For example, brands such as Enfamil have experienced increasing market shares in baby food, while many local brands have lost competitiveness. The growth in imported products has also led to increased usage of premium...
Euromonitor International's Baby Food Packaging in China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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