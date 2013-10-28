"Baby Food Packaging in Mexico" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The growing number of women joining the workforce acts as the main growth driver for baby food packaging in Mexico. In the five years comprised by the review period alone, households headed by a female person rose from 25% of all households in Mexico in 2007 to 30% in 2012. This speaks of the extra responsibilities women have taken on over the years, not only in terms of raising their children, but also being in charge of family finances. As a consequence of this, Mexican women have less time...
Euromonitor International's Baby Food Packaging in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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