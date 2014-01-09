Baby Food Packaging in Thailand - New Market Study Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Baby Food Packaging in Thailand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- The declining birth rate continued to limit unit volume growth of baby food products in Thailand in 2012. Moreover, the growing breastfeeding rate limited the growth of baby milk formula, particularly in infant and follow-on milk formula. The government, as well as public and private health organisations, continued to encourage Thai mothers to feed their children with breast milk for at least six months for their babies' better immune system development. There are increasing numbers of...
Euromonitor International's Baby Food Packaging in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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