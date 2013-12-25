Baby Food Packaging in the Philippines - New Report Available

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Baby Food Packaging in the Philippines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- In 2012, baby food continued to be largely patronised by middle- to upper-income families. This has resulted in the relatively slow growth in baby food packaging, at only 1% in 2012, ending the year with 204 million packaging units. Although higher-income families are likely to buy greater volumes of baby food, they are also more conscious about value for money and, if possible, opt for larger pack sizes in order to save overall.
Euromonitor International's Baby Food Packaging in Philippines report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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